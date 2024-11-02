Hundreds more voting centers open across LA and Orange counties

More than 100 vote centers will open across Los Angeles County Saturday for residents to cast their ballots in the Nov. 5 election.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Another 526 vote centers opened across Los Angeles County Saturday, along with 146 more in Orange County, allowing people to cast their ballots for Tuesday's General Election.

More than 100 vote centers have been open already in L.A. County, as well as 38 in Orange County, for people wanting to cast their ballots early. As of Saturday, Los Angeles County has a total of 648 vote centers available, and 184 are open in Orange County.

Vote centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. A full list of locations in L.A. County is available at locator.lavote.gov, and in Orange County at ocvote.gov/votecenter.

Information on vote centers throughout California can be found at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

Residents can visit any vote center, regardless of where they live in the county. People can cast their vote in person at the centers, or drop off their mail-in ballot.

On Election Day Tuesday, vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Authorities are urging people to cast their ballots early rather than waiting until Tuesday to avoid long waits and expedite the process of tabulating the vote.

"With additional vote centers opening this weekend, we encourage voters to take advantage of early voting options to avoid Election Day lines and ensure their voices are heard in the Election Night results," Dean Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said in a statement. "Voting early provides greater convenience and contributes to a smoother, more efficient election process for all."

Residents who missed the registration deadline for the election but still want to vote can visit a vote center and complete a conditional voter registration form and cast a ballot. The ballot will be held until the voter's eligibility is confirmed.