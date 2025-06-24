Hundreds of SoCal demonstrators call for regime change in Iran as Donald Trump proclaims ceasefire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As President Donald Trump proclaims a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, here in Southern California, hundreds of residents took to the streets in Westwood calling for regime change in Iran.

Trump's announcement came soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.

It also follows a day of more deadly attacks in Iran and a deadly missile strike in southern Israel that killed at least four people.

"Nobody wants a war, but at the end of the day, the regime has to go. It is a threat to the rest of the world and to America," said Arezo Rashidian, of the group Constitutional Party of Iran.

"The majority of the Iranians, they don't want Islamic republic... what we need is willing of Iranian nation to be combined with international support -- when I say support it doesn't mean military support at all -- but with that type of support we'll be able to overthrow this regime," said Orange County resident Hamed Sepehri.

Demonstrators protesting Monday afternoon are calling for international support to change the government of Iran. They say that citizens can't walk around their country in freedom. Some of the demonstrators also said the problems happening in the region is caused by the Islamic Republic, and they hope that a coalition of countries can put enough pressure on the Ayatollah to step down and go back to what the country was under the Shah.