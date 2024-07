Teen swimmer goes missing in ocean, triggering nighttime search off Huntington Beach

Authorities say at least two teens went swimming off Huntington Beach Sunday night but one did not make it back to shore.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Huntington Beach lifeguards are searching for a teen who went missing in the ocean Sunday night.

Authorities say two teens went swimming in the area near lifeguard tower 11 but one did not make it back to shore. Authorities were alerted around 9 p.m.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is assisting the search with a helicopter and lifeguards from Newport Beach and state parks are also providing resources.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.