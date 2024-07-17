Investigation underway after Huntington Beach police shoot, injure man

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after police shot and injured a man near a gas station in Huntington Beach overnight.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Goldenwest Street and Heil Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Investigators said officers responded to a call for service when they made contact with a man. At least one officer opened fire, striking that man.

Details about what prompted the shooting were not available, but the Orange County Sheriff's Department was assisting with the investigation.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated. No one else was hurt.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.