Hyundai expanding EV lineup with three-row Ioniq 9

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The selection of electric vehicles at Hyundai has just gotten larger. Literally, you might say. The new Ioniq 9 is truly family-sized inside, with three rows of seats, giving the brand a fourth EV in the lineup.

"I often tell people that if you're looking for an electric vehicle, as a whole, as a group, consistently, Hyundai is one of the best companies," said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com.

This is a brand that's grown quite a bit in recent decades, and that includes fortifying its EV line. The compact Kona Electric is now in its second generation, and carries an attractive starting price in the low-$30,000 range.

Moving up the scale, the Ioniq 5 has gotten solid reviews since its debut, and the newest variation called XRT is geared toward getting off the pavement with ease. Yep, an electric SUV with a raised ride height, all-terrain tires and even some fun graphics for visual distinction. The Ioniq 5 XRT has a base sticker price of $55,500.

The Ioniq 6 is a bit of a rarity in today's market: an electric sedan at a similar price to a conventional one. Prices for that model start at just under $40,000.

As for the big Ioniq 9, it arrives with some strong selling points, electric or not. A roomy interior that's almost minivan-like, and you can get all the technology the family budget will allow. Impressive EV range - over 300 miles on all levels. And driven locally, you can see much higher numbers. After charging my Ioniq 9 Limited test vehicle overnight, the range estimator showed 371 miles, with the climate control on, beating the official EPA estimate of 311 miles.

And this all happens with a big dose of distinctive style.

"It looks like an attractive shape. But it's got a distinctiveness that makes you think something's going on that's not usual. And I think that's where EVs should land. I think EVs should be distinctive without being weird," Brauer noted.

Like all new Hyundai electric models moving forward, it uses NACS charging, like from the Tesla Superchargers. Other charger types are accessible too with simple adaptors. Prices for this new Hyundai EV start at around $60,000 for the base S trim level, and climb all the way to nearly $80,000 for the top version, called Calligraphy Design.

Some years back, a lot of car companies were making big proclamations about going all electric by a certain year. Well at the time, Hyundai was certainly making EV plans too. But not to that degree.

Electrification is a big challenge for any automaker right now, as tastes and government policies are often in a state of flux. Some in the industry are back-pedaling on those all-EV promises of a few years ago.

"Some of the car companies seem to have it consistently figured out. And some of them seem to consistently get it wrong. And have to do a 'mulligan' too often," said Brauer, while praising Hyundai's approach, as well as that of some other auto makers.

For right now, Hyundai seems to be playing it smart. An expanding EV line with solid offerings, but continued focus on cutting-edge gasoline vehicles as well. A mix, if you will, to keep as many car buyers as possible happy.

