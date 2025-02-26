New plug-in hybrid models let drivers ease into the EV experience

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When it comes to buying an electric vehicle, do you find yourself in the "maybe" camp? How about trying out the idea, while sticking with conventional power as well?

Mercedes-Benz's compact GLC model is available now as a plug-in hybrid, or PHEV.

The GLC 350e behaves just like a pure EV for shorter trips. But if you need to take off and hit the highway, it does that just like a pure gasoline car. A kind of baby step in terms of moving to battery power. In all other ways, it's just like the conventional GLC model. Base price for this premium PHEV is $61,050.

Longtime rival BMW also has a PHEV SUV available, a plug-in hybrid version of its hallmark X5 called the xDrive50e.

Here too, a chance to drive electrically when you're fairly close to home, but without the worry of finding charging while out on a road trip. To some drivers, this is a win-win. And it's nearly identical to the regular X5 in all other ways, and its MSRP starts at $73,495.

Or maybe something Italian sounds fun. Alfa Romeo is offering a PHEV experience in the compact Tonale. Battery range is only about 33 miles, but for many people, that would cover a short daily commute. And it does so with some Italian style, starting at $53,990.

The appeal of a plug-in hybrid is that you can charge up the battery and then take care of much, most, or even all of your local driving. That Mercedes-Benz GLC is rated at 54 miles of battery range. But then if you need to go farther than that, there's still an engine.

That BMW X5 PHEV can cover an estimated 39 miles on electricity alone, probably about right for most around-town driving, while the six-cylinder gas engine stays on standby.

And here's an example of how this type of vehicle is growing in terms of awareness. For some years now, Toyota has had a plug-in hybrid version of its best-selling RAV-4, called Prime. For 2025, they're ditching that name and are just calling it a PHEV. Probably confident that more buyers now know that term.

Millions of American drivers have switched to going fully electric. If you're not there yet, but a little curious, a PHEV model would let you ease into battery power, and not completely step away from gasoline just yet.

