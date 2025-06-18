ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons answers ABC7 questions about raids in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Eyewitness News continues seeking answers about the immigration raids in SoCal, on Wednesday, ABC7's Marc Brown asked the acting director of ICE the tough questions.

One of the questions asked of ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons was where exactly are federal agents taking detainees.

"It just really depends on if we have space available at Adelanto, which we like to do, because we like to keep people at the same venue where they're arrested, so they have access to their legal teams, families, etc. But if we don't have the available space, which is one issue that we constantly deal with immigration enforcement, we do have to find locations elsewhere in the country," Lyons said.

As for the conditions inside Adelanto, which many, including elected lawmakers, have questioned, Lyons said they have not been brought to his attention.

Lyons was asked whether ICE has a quota of how many people it needs to detain each day.

"To put a quota on anything, I wouldn't say that -- I would say there are goals, measuring goals, metrics, like any agency, but we don't have a quota... we're more focused on our achievements of being able to highlight what we're exactly doing dialy when it comes to the worst of the worst," Lyons said.

