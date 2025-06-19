ICE agents detain several people at Pasadena bus stop, conduct raids across the city

Video shows an ICE agent taking at least two people at a bus stop in Pasadena Wednesday at around 6:30 a.m. outside Winchell's Donut House.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena was the target of multiple ICE raids Wednesday, almost two weeks since the raids ramped up in Southern California.

Several clergy members and neighbors gathered at the school to try to protect students.

"When I woke up and saw that video it almost felt like I was getting the news that a tío of mine or a cousin of mine were getting scooped up," said Pasadena resident Amy Cardenas Alfaro.

Pasadena NAACP president Brandon Lamar went to the location as soon as he saw the video. He said six people were taken by the agents.

"You'll see that three of the six people that they actually stopped were seniors, right, people with gray hair," Lamar said. "Individuals were sitting at the bus stop where they're waiting for the bus but they're just relaxing."

Chair of the Metro Board of Directors Janice Hahn issued a statement regarding the two men who were reportedly detained by ICE at the bus stop.

"The way that ICE is going about these sweeps is terrifying people. We have already seen kids not going to school, people avoiding shopping, church, and even going to work," Hahn said. "I wouldn't be surprised if after people read about this incident that we see more people avoid taking Metro."

Hahn said she directed Metro staff to report back to their board about Metro's protocols if ICE agents board a bus or train.

"I know the options will be limited but I want Metro to do everything in our power to protect our riders," she said.

Community members began taking photos of license plates on unmarked cars, eventually leading to an agent pulling out his gun at a red light on Orange Grove Boulevard.

The moment was captured on camera from multiple angles.

"We have seen time and time again that ICE is going to people with IDs and without IDs and so no matter if you're a citizen or not a citizen you're being stopped, you're being harassed, you're being terrorized," said Lamar.

The National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) also condemned the ICE raids in Pasadena.

"Another six workers taken, another six families devastated, another area of our city and community terrorized by the cruel aggression of the Trump administration," said Pablo Alvarado, NDLON's Co-Executive Director, in a statement.

The raids come as the Pasadena community is still trying to rebuild from the Eaton Fire.

"The same people that ICE is targeting are the same people that (are) helping us to rebuild our community. It's the same people who lost their homes who lost their jobs who lost their livelihood because of this fire," said Lamar. "This is just one tragedy on top of another tragedy that we have not recuperated from."

The city of Pasadena said several locations were targeted by immigration officers.

"We are not in communication with ICE, they are not announcing raids here in Pasadena to us, we are not getting informed," said Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris.