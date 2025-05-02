ICE agents storm Irvine couple's home in search for answers about posters placed around LA

The agents were reportedly executing a criminal search warrant related to posters that were placed throughout LA with personal information on ICE and enforcement removal officers.

The agents were reportedly executing a criminal search warrant related to posters that were placed throughout LA with personal information on ICE and enforcement removal officers.

The agents were reportedly executing a criminal search warrant related to posters that were placed throughout LA with personal information on ICE and enforcement removal officers.

The agents were reportedly executing a criminal search warrant related to posters that were placed throughout LA with personal information on ICE and enforcement removal officers.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE) stormed an Irvine neighborhood on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into posters placed around Los Angeles.

Drone video from Thursday morning shows ICE agents moving into an Irvine neighborhood.

Annie Yang and YuZong Chang told Eyewitness News they are still in shock after being woken up by U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators.

"That never happened to us before," Chang said.

"I feel like I was in a movie set or something. It was so unreal," Yang said.

Neighbors captured video of the scene outside their Irvine home. They described hearing, "We have a warrant. Come out with your hands up," over a loudspeaker.

Agents told Yang and Chang they were looking for their son -- who they identified as Michael Chang.

"They say they traced back the IP," Yang said. "They want to find out what's Michael's involvement is in this," his father told ABC7.

Eyewitness News learned that approximately three to four months ago, posters were placed throughout different locations in Los Angeles with personal information on ICE and enforcement removal officers.

Thursday's search warrant was executed as a criminal search warrant, trying to determine who put up the flyers.

"They did take our router and also our hard drive, which we have our family photos on it," Michael's father said.

Michael's parents said their son moved to New York last month.

"I asked the agent if they wanted to talk to him directly, because we have no clue. So we did, along with the agents, so the agent explained everything to him," Yang said.

Michael's parents said their son was involved in pro-Palestinian protests at UC Irvine last year and was arrested, but the charges were dropped after he served community service.

They said he's now seeking legal advice related to the latest accusations.

ICE issued the following statement:

ICE agents, with assistance from U.S. Secret Service, executed a federal search warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. We are unable to provide any additional information at this time.