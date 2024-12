Ikea opens first small format store in LA area

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ikea opened its first small format store in the Los Angeles area on Monday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 9 a.m. at the Santa Anita Center in Arcadia, where the store is located.

The store is set to offer more than 1,000 home items that will change throughout the year.

Adding the smaller storefront is part of Ikea's attempt to expand in the L.A. market.

