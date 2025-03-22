Crews to conduct controlled burns on Pacoima home that exploded; evacuations ordered

Officials said evidence was found of chemicals used to produce fireworks, prompting the decision to do a controlled burn.

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A widespread evacuation was ordered Friday for the area near a home in Pacoima where a day earlier there was a large explosion believed to have been ignited by fireworks -- with officials likening the situation to "a bomb'' and warning that a controlled burn was the only safe way to remedy the situation.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell and Mayor Karen Bass were on the scene Friday evening near 13556 Remington St., near the Golden State 5 Freeway and Terra Bella Street, where Thursday the large explosion left an approximately 24-year-old man critically injured with first-degree burns over 50% of his body.

Officials said evidence was found of chemicals used to produce fireworks, and McDonnell on Friday said some of those chemicals would react explosively to water -- prompting the decision to do a controlled burn.

"All other options have been examined,'' Bass said, regarding the controlled burn. "Public safety leaders have made clear that it is unsafe to enter the property because of the unstable and dangerous materials inside. It is also unsafe to transport these materials elsewhere in the city due to the risk it would pose to all Angelenos.''

Friday's evacuation was ordered for the area between Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Terra Bella Street, the Golden State Freeway and Pierce Street.

An evacuation shelter was opened at Ritchie Valens Recreation Center at 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd. It was not immediately known how many people were being evacuated.

McDonnell said bomb squad personnel conducted an investigation and discovered chemical powders, containers, and other materials consistent with pyrotechnics, indicating evidence of illegal fireworks manufacturing.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the criminal investigation into the explosion, McDonnell said.

"This is a dangerous situation, and all members of the public should avoid in or around this area until this situation is resolved," McDonnell said, adding that "anyone who interferes with this operation will be subject to arrest."

Firefighters were dispatched at about 9 a.m. Thursday to the home where they reported a partial collapse of the structure, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Lyndsey Lantz.

Over two dozen homes were initially evacuated. Four dogs at the house were found safe.

