Immigrant advocates demand investigation after reports of ICE holding families in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The advocacy group League of United Latin American Citizens called for an investigation after reports surfaced of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding families in detention at a federal building in downtown Los Angeles.

Images shared by LULAC showed several people being detained by authorities.

LULAC after it learned as many as 200 people, including children, were in the custody of ICE at the Edward R. Roybal building, located between Temple Street and the 101 Freeway.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment.

"These are very disturbing reports from LA's Roybal Federal Building," Rep. Jimmy Gomez said in a statement posted on the social media site X. "Law-abiding asylum seekers - many with kids - are being detained after showing up for routine ICE check-ins. No food. No water. Locked in holding rooms for over 12 to 24 hours."

Gomez said the detained individuals as "not criminals" but "families who followed the rules. Filed the paperwork. Showed up on time" and were treated like lawbreakers simply for seeking asylum.

"@DHS-I demand to go in to get answers," Gomez wrote, addressing the Department of Homeland Security.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove also expressed outrage over the reports.

"The Trump Administration claims it's going after 'criminals'-this is the opposite," Kamlager-Dove wrote on X. "These people are fleeing violence and persecution and doing everything they can to come here legally. My office is closely monitoring the situation, and I'm demanding answers from DHS."