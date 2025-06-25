Immigrant rights activists call out LAPD over alleged collaboration with ICE in raids

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Immigrant-rights activists are protesting the LAPD's alleged involvement with ICE after another reported immigration raid in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

Unión del Barrio and the Community Self-Defense Coalition are denouncing the LAPD's supposed collaboration with "masked kidnappers," as demonstrators rallied in downtown this afternoon.

Since the beginning of the raids in Southern California, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell has stressed that the department is not involved in these operations, but after what played out in the morning, these activists say that is simply not true.

The group points to a video showing LAPD officers keeping the crowd back as federal agents took several people into custody near East 9th Street and South Spring Street shortly after 9 a.m. The video also shows unmarked vehicles used by masked federal agents, which led to a 911 call of a possible kidnapping.

The LAPD released a statement that said officers were simply there after responding to a call of a possible kidnapping in progress, but once they realized it was an immigration operation, they began assisting with crowd control. LAPD said they did not arrest anyone.

"Initial comments of the call indicated that several individuals were attempting to detain people without identifying themselves, prompting concerns from bystanders," the statement read.

"Upon arrival, the officers and supervisor saw that the crowd was growing increasingly agitated and spilled into the street, creating a volatile situation and a significant public safety hazard due to traffic and congestion in the busy downtown corridor," the statement continued. "Officers requested additional units to manage the escalating scene and ensure the safety of pedestrians, drivers, and those involved in the operation. At one point, a partially handcuffed woman approached and stood near a LAPD officer. After several minutes, a Federal agent approached and assumed control of the woman. LAPD was not involved in her detention or arrest."

"LAPD's role was limited to maintaining order and public safety. Officers remained on scene to de-escalate tensions, move pedestrians out of the roadway, and allow emergency vehicles safe passage."

Many of the demonstrators are calling the detentions kidnappings.

"The people were coming out to defend them (detainees), and guess who protected the kidnappers, who are kidnapping our people, LAPD officers," said one of the demonstrators. "They completely protected the ICE operation that kidnapped our people.

"Los Angeles is supposed to be a sanctuary city, a place of safety, a place of dignity, a place where our immigrant brothers and sisters, our neighbors, our co-workers, our families can live without fear," said another. "But if Los Angeles is a sactuary, then why are people being dragged out of the workplace in handcuffs, why are ICE agents storming Home Depot parking lots?"

"Consistent with long-standing policy, the LAPD does not participate in or assist with civil immigration enforcement," LAPD's statement said.

LAPD said that they were not notified by federal agents of their planned law enforcement activity in advance.