Immigrants detained outside US courtrooms by federal agents sparks fear in SoCal

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- After videos surfaced of people getting arrested and deported following immigration court hearings, many just aren't showing up anymore.

Rodrigo Jacinto is originally from Mexicali, Mexico, but has called the United States home for nearly three decades. He's built a life he loves with his wife and kids.

"It's an amazing place," Jacinto said. "It's a land full for opportunities."

However, showing up to his appointment at the Santa Ana immigration court struck him with fear.

"Well, it was everything good until I get to the parking lot," he said. "My hands start sweating. Just that feeling. It's just me versus a big institution. It's kind of hard. It's kind of scary at the same time when you have so many people waiting for you in your house."

Across the country, immigrants showing up to routine hearings are being detained outside courtrooms.

Many believe it's a double-edged sword -- don't show up and face the consequences, or do the right thing and possibly get taken into custody.

Jacinto said walking into the court was scary.

"I was like, which door is my door, and then which door is the bad door," he said.

Also, Johan Garcia from Venezuela appeared in court seeking asylum after two years in the U.S.

"It's better to show, then they issue a removal order, with everything going on," Garcia said in Spanish. "I've had highs and lows. But thank god I've had friends who have been able to help me, and here I am thank god."

Garcia already missed a scheduled appointment due to his daughter getting sick.

He couldn't risk doing it again.

"They issued a deportation order against me. But I could appeal it. I did, and they reopened my case. Right now with everything going on, I was going to show up alone. I couldn't do it because of what's going on in the courts. I contacted a lawyer again and here I am," Garcia said.

"It was totally different from what I was thinking. As soon as I saw the face of the judge, it showed me a lot of things. It showed me we got possibilities and they're humans too," Jacinto said.

Both Garcia and Jacinto remain free and are hopeful as their cases continue through the immigration court system. They're scheduled to reappear in court at the end of the year and early next year but are concerned about what could happen before then.