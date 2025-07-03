Immigration agents caught on video allegedly urinating at high school in Pico Rivera

The El Rancho Unified School District released video that allegedly shows ICE and Border Patrol agents urinating at a school campus in Pico Rivera.

The El Rancho Unified School District released video that allegedly shows ICE and Border Patrol agents urinating at a school campus in Pico Rivera.

The El Rancho Unified School District released video that allegedly shows ICE and Border Patrol agents urinating at a school campus in Pico Rivera.

The El Rancho Unified School District released video that allegedly shows ICE and Border Patrol agents urinating at a school campus in Pico Rivera.

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- The El Rancho Unified School District released video that allegedly shows ICE and Border Patrol agents urinating at a school campus in Pico Rivera.

The incident happened the morning of June 17. The school district says that 10 marked and unmarked cars with federal agents pulled into Salazar High School at 9115 Balfour Street. Campus cameras captured some of those agents urinating on school grounds, school district leaders said.

School board leaders called the federal agents' actions "deeply disturbing."

"This occurred in broad daylight, commencing at approximately 8:54 a.m. to approximately 9:04 a.m.," said ERUSD Board President John Contreras.

The District says the agents were from both ICE and CBP, and they urinated behind storage boxes right near a playground. The storage containers are also visible from a neighboring public park and nearby Valencia Elementary School.

Salazar High School was not in session at the time, but district leaders say summer classes were going on at the elementary school.

The district also says the agents came without a warrant and left once they were asked to.

"They also did not exercise sound and respectful judgment, with the risk of exposing themselves to minors and committing a public offense under California law," Contreras said.

On the same day as the high school incident, federal immigration agents were captured on video aggressively detaining a 20-year-old at a nearby Pico Rivera shopping center.

Adrian Martinez is a U.S. citizen but now faces a felony charge of conspiracy to interfere or impede a federal agent. He tried to intervene as agents detained a janitor. But now, with this new video released Wednesday by El Rancho Unified, the actions of federal agents in Pico Rivera are again causing concerns.

A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security sent Eyewitness News the following comment:

"This matter is under investigation."

Meanwhile, school district leaders are calling for a federal investigation into what agents did near those storage containers on the campus.