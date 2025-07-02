Immigration agents detain flower vendors near Forest Lawn cemetery

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal agents detained several flower vendors during a raid outside Forest Lawn cemetery, near Griffith Park, on Monday.

Forest Lawn Drive is a popular spot for flower vendors, serving people going to the cemetery. One of them told Eyewitness News that federal agents took seven vendors into custody.

"I saw this lady run across the street and I was like, oh, what's happening, and she just kept looking back scared. And then once they took her away, they were in three unknown cars, all tinted, no license plates, no stickers, no nothing at all. There's this one person, he works here, he was a guy, and they took him, but he has a daughter and a wife here, and it's just kind of sad because what if she's like 'where's my dad at?' and he's not coming home," said flower vendor Alexis Rodriguez.

The raid happened on Monday. Rodriguez said that she was back out at Forest Lawn on Tuesday, but did not see any more federal agents.

No further details about the detained vendors were immediately known.