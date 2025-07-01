Immigration agents detain mother in front of her children in Pasadena, video shows

Video shows federal agents in Pasadena detaining a mother, allegedly without a warrant, as her children try to hold onto her over the weekend.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A video shows federal agents in Pasadena detaining a mother, allegedly without a warrant, as her children try to hold onto her over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Del Mar Boulevard and Catalina Avenue, according to a statement by Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris.

In the video, you can hear several people demanding to see a warrant as the agents attempt to force Vargas into an unmarked car while her children try to stop them.

"We're not going to let her go! Get your hands off my mom!" can be heard in the video.

The witness, who posted the video to the platform Reddit, said one of the agents claimed to have a warrant but did not show any documentation.

At one point in the video, a girl can be heard asking the person filming to call the police. The witness said she stopped recording, called 911, and reported what she believed was a kidnapping.

"Officers and a Supervisor responded to evaluate the circumstances and discovered it was an ICE operation and PPD verified their identification," Harris said. "The agents detained one female without incident and PPD did not assist ICE in the apprehension as PPD was solely there for the call for service."

Pasadena Fire personnel responded to the scene to evaluate the woman, who has been identified as Rosalina Luna Vargas, a mother of two. Harris said she declined to go to the hospital.

Harris said that Pasadena police remained on scene to "provide for public safety as a small group gathered."

At one point, according to the witness, Vargas broke free and the immigration agents continued to pursue her to the Del Mar Park Assisted Living facility courtyard, where an employee there told agents they were on private property and could not remain without a warrant.

The witness added that the agents later returned and took Vargas into custody after producing a warrant, and that, according to one of the children, the warrant in question was for a different person.

"They were in the wrong place at the wrong time," the witness posted on Reddit.

A GoFundMe was created to help cover legal expenses and support efforts to bring Vargas home.

Community members are expected to gather for a vigil Monday night to condemn what they're calling the "senseless aggression of the Trump administration."

Storyful contributed to this report.