LAPD increases patrols for East Hollywood Thai festival after deadly attack in Vancouver

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Citing "sufficient resources," the Los Angeles Police Department decided to conduct increased patrolling around Sunday's 16th Annual Thai New Songkran Festival in East Hollywood following Saturday night's vehicle attack on a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver.

Asked if the increased patrolling was in response to the violence up north, Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD told City News Service: "We are aware of Vancouver."

At least 11 people were killed when a man drove a car into a crowd at the Canadian city's annual Lapu Lapu festival. The 30-year-old suspect was in custody, and the Vancouver Police Department said authorities were "confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism."

The Thai festival was held all day on Hollywood Boulevard, from Western Avenue to Normandie Avenue. A parade began at 8 a.m., and the festival concludes at 10 p.m.

Extra barriers were reportedly added to block vehicles from entering the festival area.

The Thai festival includes live music, Muay Thai boxing demonstrations, religious ceremonies, Thai food and the Miss Songkran USA Beauty Pageant. It also offers a health fair that includes free or low-cost basic health checks, blood pressure measurements, as well as blood sugar and cholesterol testing.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.