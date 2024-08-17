Inglewood bracing for crush of traffic Saturday amid Chargers-Rams game, live shows

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Heavy traffic is expected in Inglewood on Saturday night as an NFL football game and two high-profile shows are being held at the city's venues.

The Rams and Chargers are set to face off in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium, while pop star Olivia Rodrigo will perform at the Kia Forum and standup comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will take the stage at the newly opened Intuit Dome.

In an effort to mitigate possible gridlock, mobile electronic traffic signs have been set up near the venues ahead of the scheduled events, urging motorists to expect delays and take alternative routes.

Rodrigo's concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. as part of her Guts World Tour.

Kickoff for the Rams-Chargers game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Inglewood Park & Go is sold out for the night, prompting officials to reiterate their recommendation to use public transportation to reach the stadium and arenas.