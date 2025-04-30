Inglewood man beaten, called racial slurs in unprovoked attack outside his home

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Latino man was beaten and called racial slurs during a vicious and unprovoked attack outside his Inglewood home, police said.

The victim was left with facial fractures and a laceration to his eye after the assailant punched him multiple times on the back of his head and face, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

When the victim fell to the ground, police say the suspect continued his assault while yelling, "F--- you Mexican. I hate you Mexican."

The suspect was also armed with a knife and tried to stab the victim, who managed to get away, police said.

The assault happened on April 15 around 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Hyde Park Boulevard. Police are investigating the case as a hate crime.

Inglewood police described the suspect as between 30-40 years old, 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with a tattoo on his stomach and a mole between his left eye and nose. He was wearing a green-hooded pullover sweatshirt, black gloves and white and green Nike shoes.

A possible suspect vehicle was described as a silver, blue or green 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu, with tinted rear windows.

The suspect is also accused of stealing the victim's house keys. He was last seen fleeing west on Hyde Park Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Inglewood police at 310-412-5206.