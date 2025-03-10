Inmate walks away from reentry program facility in LA, prompting search

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Authorities were searching for an incarcerated man who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program facility Sunday.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, officials were alerted that 45-year-old Herber Ramosrauda had walked away from the facility, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation stated.

Ramosrauda was described as a 5 feet, 6 inches tall Hispanic man, weighing about 160 pounds, with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Herber Ramosrauda is seen in a photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. CDCR

Authorities believe his last known location was in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and South Bonnie Brae Street in Westlake. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray pants and a gray-and-red backpack.

Ramosrauda was serving a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery and was received from Los Angeles County on May 13, 2024, according to the CDCR.

"The MCRP allows eligible incarcerated individuals nearing the end of their sentences to serve the remainder of their time in a reentry center," the statement said.

The voluntary program was designed for men with less than two years left to serve. It links participants to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

The CDCR stated that since 1977, about 99% of the incarcerated people who escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Anyone with information regarding Ramosrauda's whereabouts was urged to call 911 or Special Agent Andrew Meyers at 661-440-8477.