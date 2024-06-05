'Inside Out 2' actor talks about sequel, how new emotions play out on the big screen

The highly-anticipated new movie 'Inside Out 2' hits theaters on June 14.

Actor Tony Hale joined the cast for the sequel, replacing Bill Hader as the voice of Fear.

He visited the 6abc studios in Philadelphia on Wednesday to talk about the film that taps into all of the emotions that make us who we are.

In this sequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 animated film, the main character Riley is in adolescence and going through puberty.

As Fear, Hale is back for another Disney/Pixar adventure. He's also the voice of Forky in 'Toy Story 4.'

Joining this cast was emotional for Hale, he says.

"The first 'Inside Out' isn't just my favorite animated movie, it's one of my favorite movies of all time. It's genius how Pixar has kind of orchestrated the emotional life," he explained.

In this film, Riley has a few new emotions and faces new challenges.

"Anxiety shows up with a lot of baggage," Hale laughs.

There's also Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui joining the emotions.

"That's boredom," Hale explained regarding the feeling of ennui. "She just sits on the couch and my daughter does that. I wish I had this movie to know that this is part of the process. A big message of the movie is having compassion for emotions and embracing them a little more."