Original 'Inspiration' space shuttle mock-up to move through Downey for restoration, display

The "Inspiration" shuttle never went into space, but it will travel along a Downey street before it's displayed at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

Original space shuttle mock-up to move through Downey for restoration The "Inspiration" shuttle never went into space, but it will travel along a Downey street before it's displayed at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

Original space shuttle mock-up to move through Downey for restoration The "Inspiration" shuttle never went into space, but it will travel along a Downey street before it's displayed at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

Original space shuttle mock-up to move through Downey for restoration The "Inspiration" shuttle never went into space, but it will travel along a Downey street before it's displayed at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) -- It never went into space, but a full-size original space shuttle design prototype built in 1972 as part of Rockwell International's ultimately successful bid to build NASA's shuttles will travel along a Downey street Thursday and move into a renovation facility to prepare it for display in a new exhibit hall at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

The mock-up, measuring 122 feet long and 35 feet tall, was constructed as a prototype for the future shuttles, thus it stands as the first shuttle ever built, although it never left the Earth. As a full-scale model, the mock-up was later used as a fitting tool for instruments and payloads that were being planned for the actual NASA shuttles.

In 2012, it was affectionately given the name "Inspiration," as the original design model for the space shuttle program.

More than 10 years ago, however, Inspiration was disassembled and placed in storage while plans were considered for a possible permanent future display. Earlier this year, the city of Downey approved plans for a roughly 20,000-square-foot facility expanding the Columbia Memorial Space Center and housing Inspiration and other science-education exhibits.

In advance of that project, which is expected to begin next year, the Inspiration will make a meticulous move spanning three city blocks beginning Thursday. The disassembled mock-up will be moved in seven large pieces aboard specialized moving equipment for the journey.

The trip will carry the pieces out of city storage and into a building where specialists will restore Inspiration and prepare it for its ultimate move into the new exhibit space.

The public is invited to line the streets as the historic shuttle mock-up makes its move. Space Center officials said the main pieces of the mock-up will be transported uncovered on Thursday, allowing for the best viewing. Additional smaller segments will be moved Friday, but they will be mostly covered.

Thursday's move will begin at 9 a.m., carrying the shuttle design from a city maintenance yard at 12324 Bellflower Blvd., north on Bellflower and ending a renovation facility at 12140 Bellflower Blvd. The move is expected to take about two hours.

The space center is also embarking on a $50 million fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of construction of the new facility, along with the specialized exhibits and science-education programs.