Interactive cancer risk assessment tool and other resources to help navigate diagnosis, treatment

With cancer rates on the rise in adults 18 - 49, many may be left wondering if they could be at risk. We compiled a list of resources to help you learn how to lower your risk of cancer - or help navigate your diagnosis and treatment.

CancerRisk360 tool

Medical guidelines recommend that some cancer screenings should start at age 45. But the American Cancer Society (ACS) wants everyone to understand their risk and to get earlier screening if they need it.

That's one reason they launched the CancerRisk360 tool.

While there's no guaranteed way to prevent cancer, experts say we may be able to lower our risk by addressing factors that can be controlled.

This comprehensive cancer risk assessment tool looks at potential risk factors and takes you through a series of questions.

The questions ask about diet, smoking, family history, alcohol consumption -- and even your zip code. That's because where you live can also influence your cancer risk.

It only takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, but the answers can help you take a proactive step toward lowering your risk for cancer.

As Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer of ACS, says: "Understanding risk and getting screened are our greatest defenses against cancer."

Click here to access to CancerRisk360 tool

The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is widely regarded as the leading national cancer fighting organization, helping to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.

On this site, you can find up-to-date information for understanding cancer and learn about different programs, like how to navigate from diagnosis to treatment, caregiving resources and support and survivorship.

Click here to visit cancer.org

City of Hope

City of Hope is regarded as one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment centers in the U.S.

They offer a long list of resources for anyone navigating through a cancer diagnosis.

You'll find guides on everything from financial assistance to fertility preservation to mind and body wellness.

Click here for City of Hopes website

Huntington Health

Huntington Health, an affiliate of Cedars Sinai, offers integrative patient care that includes natural healing modalities designed to support patients throughout their care.

Learn more about therapies like acupuncture, mindfulness programs, massage, yoga and nutrition information to help you eat well during and after treatment.

Click here to visit huntingtonhealth.org

Loma Linda University Health

Loma Linda University's Cancer Center is the only dedicated cancer center in the region.

Find out more about their ongoing cancer research and trials and treatment options for breast, prostate and colorectal cancer.

Click here to get more information from Loma Linda University Health

Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen offers lots of resources for breast cancer patients, including patient-navigators who provide personalized support to patients, caregivers and family members.

They've got interactive learning tools in English and Spanish, help with financial assistance, emotional support and guides that help you from the start, which include questions to ask your doctor.

Click here to visit komen.org

All week long, Circle of Health reporter Denise Dador brings you special reports taking a closer look at The Changing Face of Cancer.