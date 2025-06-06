International Olympic Committee visits Los Angeles as city gets ready for 2028 Olympics

The IOC met with the LA28 committee for three days of meetings discussing big movies being made ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The IOC met with the LA28 committee for three days of meetings discussing big movies being made ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The IOC met with the LA28 committee for three days of meetings discussing big movies being made ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The IOC met with the LA28 committee for three days of meetings discussing big movies being made ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The International Olympic Committee is in town with a progress report on the 2028 Summer Games. One key component of L.A.'s hosting duties is making its gold medal debut this week with the opening of a new transit center.

The IOC met with the LA28 committee for three days of meetings discussing big movies being made as the City of Los Angeles steps into the spotlight ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Meanwhile, a brand new Metro transit center is opening on Friday. It's a major piece of the city's Olympic puzzle designed to streamline traffic and improve access for millions of spectators and athletes.

Los Angeles is hoping to become car-free for the 2028 Summer Games.

"Especially in this area as well by the airport, if you've got a long layover, it's easy to go out and see the city for a part of the day," said tourist Samantha Wood.

The IOC said Thursday that it's pleased with the progress so far.

"We have seen a significant progress, and I have to really emphasize that. It was a huge difference between November and today. The LA28 team is growing fast, leadership is in place, functions are activating and detailed planning is advancing with the delivery partners," said Nicole Hoevertsz, International Olympic Committee.

A new international broadcast center also just broke ground in Hollywood Park. It will serve as the broadcast hub for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The IOC said it would be leaving the city with confidence and they'll be working on the volunteer program next.