Nuns that went viral in 2018 at Dodger game pray for another World Series win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Two nuns have been regulars in the Dodgers' stands for years, especially after befriending Tommy Lasorda.

Sisters JoAnn Ashburn and JohnEllen Turner were front and center when they went viral back in 2018 after watching Justin Turner run to home plate.

"So sister went down with her rosary. I went like this to the heavens and they took the picture and we didn't know about it," Sister JohnEllen said.

They have been icons at Dodgers games ever since.

"I love their team spirit. I love the way they come through when you think that they're going to lose. When they come back," Sister JoAnn said.

Their love of the Dodgers started long before they became internet sensations.

"When I was about 6 or 7 years old, the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles. Every night the games were on and my family was all blue. I went to games with my mom," Sister JohnEllen said.

Everything changed for the sisters when they met Tommy Lasorda at the Fullerton Rotary Club.

"He said this is my personal card and my cell number is on there. Any time you want to come to a game, I don't care if it's the middle of the game or the last three innings; whatever it is, you call that number and you're in the park," Sister JohnEllen said.

The sisters did just that. They became season regulars.

They stayed friends with Tommy over the years and even attended his funeral in 2021.

Now that Sister JohnEllen lives in Giants territory, you might not see them in the stands as much but they still find ways to attend the games.

"They told us at both funerals, sisters, you are always welcome to come. You never have to buy a ticket," Sister JohnEllen said.

The sisters believe the Dodgers are going to win the World Series and they're keeping them in their prayers.