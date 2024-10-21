Ultimate Dodgers backyard man cave in Menifee features custom bar, decked out swimming pool

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're in search of the ultimate Dodgers superfan, it's quite possible we found him.



Meet Pablo Picazo Castillo. His man cave in Menifee, located 83 miles from Dodger Stadium, may just be the next best thing to watching the game in person.

"I love it, it's just my time, our time to get away from the crazy world out there and enjoy our Dodger game," Castillo said.



He has been a diehard fan all his life. He started taking his own girls to the stadium when they were little.



And it's all led to his this - his highly customized Dodgers-themed backyard.



From high above, you can see the custom pool, plus his custom bar - all in the comfort of his backyard.

Aerial view shows Pablo Picazo Castillo's ultimate Dodgers backyard in Menifee.

"We bleed blue. At the end of the day this is what we do," he said.



We asked his wife Jane if her husband being a superfan is all too much?



"You know what, if he's relaxed, that means the household is relaxed, so I have no problem with it," she said.



What about the neighbors?



"They're good. We've never had anybody complain. We're good. They're happy, yes," Castillo said.



Come once, and no question about it - you want the invite to come back.



"Definitely going to be coming here for the next series when we play the Yankees, no doubt about it," said Andrew Salazar, Castillo's friend.



All eyes are on that World Series championship!

