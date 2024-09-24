Investigation continues after mid-air plane collision leaves one pilot dead near Lancaster

An investigation continued Monday after two planes collided mid-air near Lancaster, leaving one pilot dead.

An investigation continued Monday after two planes collided mid-air near Lancaster, leaving one pilot dead.

An investigation continued Monday after two planes collided mid-air near Lancaster, leaving one pilot dead.

An investigation continued Monday after two planes collided mid-air near Lancaster, leaving one pilot dead.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation continued Monday after two planes collided mid-air near Lancaster, leaving one pilot dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the mid-air collision of a Yakovlev Yak 52 and Nanchang CJ-6A happened around 1 p.m. Sunday while both airplanes were on a joint cross-country trip.

The pilot of the Nanchang CJ-6A was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other pilot was able to land and walk away with no injuries. Only the pilots were onboard at the time of the crash.

The deceased pilot has not been identified.

"Anytime anyone loses their life it's sad, you know. They were out there for a Sunday flight and that happened," Bruce Hamburg, a Lancaster resident, told Eyewitness News.

One crash landed at 47th Street and Avenue F, the other at Avenue G and 60th Street.

It is still unclear what caused the two airplanes to collide, but the NTSB says a flight data recorder has been recovered from the Nanchang and will be sent to their headquarters for further examination.

The NTSB will investigate the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment. It could take between 1 to 2 years to complete the investigation, according to the NTSB.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.