CHP officer who died after Culver City crash may have suffered medical emergency, officials say

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 5:43PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol officer died after he was involved in a crash in Culver City, authorities said.

The crash happened after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bristol Parkway and Green Valley Circle, according to the CHP.

Video from the crash scene shows damage to the front-end of the officer's cruiser. Officials said the officer may have suffered some sort of medical emergency.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

