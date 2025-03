Investigation underway after 2 shot near apartment complex in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were left injured after a shooting near an apartment complex in Huntington Beach.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on Mandrell Drive, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Video from the scene showed officers using caution tape to cordon off the investigation area near some apartments.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.