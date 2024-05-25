Authorities call violent attack on sheriff's cruiser in IE 'disturbing' as 15-year-old faces charges

Investigators said one of the people in the mob tried to open the door and possibly tried to overtake the deputy and his vehicle.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was attacked by a violent mob of teenagers and young adults during an illegal street takeover in Highland.

It happened Saturday, May 11, just after midnight at the intersection of Highland and Victoria avenues.

It happened as about 100 people had gathered in the area for a street takeover. One person opened a fire hydrant to flood the intersection, making it easier for cars to drift. The deputy was able to drive away from the scene and was unharmed.

Cellphone video of the incident obtained by detectives shows more than a dozen people kicking and punching the deputy's patrol vehicle.

The sheriff's department said one of the people tried to open the door and possibly attempted to overtake the deputy and his vehicle.

"When I saw that video, I immediately put myself in the deputy's shoes, and I wondered how he was going to get out of it," said spokesperson Gloria Huerta, who said the deputy's decision to drive away from the scene as opposed to taking on the violent crowd might have prevented a lethal-force encounter.

"I think he made the best choice by just removing himself for his own safety. These individuals are not afraid of law enforcement, and their behavior is very disturbing."

"They're really opening themselves up to a lethal force encounter, and sometimes those are deadly."

Huerta said one of the most surprising things about the violent encounter is that one of the suspects is a 15-year-old boy from Menifee.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant and took him into custody around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at his home, for attempted carjacking and felony vandalism.

"It's very disturbing to know that 15-year-olds are out running around in the middle of the night with no supervision," said Huerta.