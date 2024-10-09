Irvine Police Department unveils its new first-of-its kind Tesla Cybertruck

The Irvine Police Department rolled out its newly purchased Tesla Cybertruck, touted as the first of its kind to be used by a law enforcement agency.

The Irvine Police Department rolled out its newly purchased Tesla Cybertruck, touted as the first of its kind to be used by a law enforcement agency.

The Irvine Police Department rolled out its newly purchased Tesla Cybertruck, touted as the first of its kind to be used by a law enforcement agency.

The Irvine Police Department rolled out its newly purchased Tesla Cybertruck, touted as the first of its kind to be used by a law enforcement agency.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- After months of anticipation, the Irvine Police Department on Tuesday unveiled the newest addition to its motor pool -- a futuristic-looking Tesla Cybertruck.

"I'm very proud to say that we're the first police department in the country to have this in its fleet," Police Chief Michael Kent said at the unveiling ceremony.

The Cybertruck will become part of the department's Drug Abuse Resistance and Education program, or D.A.R.E.

"Whether it's a lowered or raised truck, a PT Cruiser or a Cybertruck, these vehicles draw a crowd with custom graphics and features that pique the curiosity of car enthusiasts of all ages," Kent said.

D.A.R.E. Officer Alex Mendoza will be the Cybertruck's primary driver.

The Cybertruck Next-Gen Patrol vehicle, created by California-based UP.FIT, could come to a police department near you.

"I just think we did an awesome job with the wrap," Mendoza said. "Our team that put everything together did an amazing job. It just looks very kind of futuristic and kind of out of this world."

The truck will make appearances at local schools and community events.

"I can't wait for their reaction when I drive up with the Cybertruck," Mendoza said. "I cover nine schools and at nine schools the kids are super, super amped up. There's even an incentive for behavior -- so as long as they're showing empathy, and compassion, they're doing the right thing, they're going to be able to have lunch with me and try Cybertruck and check it out."

The Cybertruck cost more than $132,000. Nearly $21,000 was spent on the installation of emergency equipment.

Police officials believe the truck's purpose of engaging with children is worth the price tag.

Said Kent, "It's those conversations that cannot be quantified because they're truly priceless."