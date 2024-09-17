1 detained after 53-year-old man fatally stabbed at Irvine home

One person was detained Tuesday after a 53-year-old man was stabbed to death at an Irvine home.

One person was detained Tuesday after a 53-year-old man was stabbed to death at an Irvine home.

One person was detained Tuesday after a 53-year-old man was stabbed to death at an Irvine home.

One person was detained Tuesday after a 53-year-old man was stabbed to death at an Irvine home.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents living near Fortuna East and Park Place woke up to an unsettling sight in their community: Irvine police investigators surrounding a home following a deadly stabbing.

Officers were called out around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a dispute.

Some neighbors heard arguing coming from the home.

Ron Castleton and his wife, Sunny, live a few doors down from the home.

"It wasn't uncommon," Ron said. "It didn't happen every day but that household had some issues going on."

Tuesday morning authorities found a 53-year-old man dead from multiple stab wounds.

At least three other people from the same family were inside the home.

One person has been detained.

Sunny said police had been called out to the home several times in the past.

"Not shocked because everybody kind of knows the family, troubled family," she said.

Ron added, "You knew that there was some dysfunction in that family. Didn't think it would result into something like this."

Police say there is no threat to the public but folks who live in the community say it's sad to see violent crime in the city go up. Irvine is often considered one of the safest cities of its size in the country.

Irvine resident Fue Pan said, "If it's domestic then we don't worry about it because within a family anything can happen but if it's from outside it's actually worrying us."