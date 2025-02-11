Got a wind-damaged roof? Things to keep in mind as SoCal braces for incoming storm

As homeowners in burn scar areas brace for potential debris and mud flows, people are also dealing with possible roof leaks and other storm damage.

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- In just a matter of weeks, Southern California residents have been impacted by a windstorm, massive and destructive wildfires, and now the threat of an incoming storm.

"It's been very chaotic, and we're trying to do what we can to keep these people safe and keep them dry... because a lot of this water intrusion can turn into mold, can turn into structural damage," said David Reyes, the owner of Pasadena-based Green Ladder Roofing.

He told Eyewitness News they've received an average of about 200 daily calls.

"What we're seeing now is the aftermath of the wind damage. It left all these houses exposed completely."

Reyes says he's been doing emergency repairs and tarping but, like other roofing experts, urges property owners to get ahead of any potential damage.

"A lot of the time, people call us the day before the storm or the day of the storm... and it gives us very little time to do a permanent repair."

Sean Tweedy, office and project manager with C &D Roofing, says the first thing homeowners should do is check the drainage on their property.

"Some of the largest, potentially horrific issues, that we've seen were just flat roofs where they hadn't checked the drainage in a few years and they had thousands and thousands of gallons of water just sitting on that roof, ready to collapse."

Dean Tweedy explained what to look out for when repairing a roof. He pointed to black patches on a roof where tiny rocks once were.

"The pebbles are supposed to protect the tar in the roofing from the sun, but as the UV rays burn them away, the rain comes and washes them away. So there's really nothing protecting the roof from the elements," he said.

Insurance experts also recommend preparing for possible flooding, whether that's moving your car to higher ground or relocating valuables in vulnerable areas.

"If they have a basement that typically floods, move your valuables out of the basement... get those things up to higher ground and that will prevent losses," said Janet Ruiz with the Insurance Information Institute.

Another step that roofing and insurance experts recommend is documentation: taking photos or videos of your roof as it is right now, of any preventative measures you take, as well as any damage following the storm.