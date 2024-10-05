Islamophobia cases spike one year after Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel

Jewish leaders believe both sides can live side by side in harmony, but tough conversations need to be had.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Almost one year after the attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, the ripple effects of the massacre that left more than 1,400 people dead continue to be felt.

"Every life is a sacred life," said Los Angeles Council on American-Islamic Relations Executive Director Hussam Ayloush. "Whether it's Israeli, Palestinian, Jewish, Muslim or Christian."

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack. Cases of islamophobia have spiked drastically since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

"We used to receive about 30 reported cases in Southern California from people who were subjected to bullying, discrimination, hate talk, hate threats," Ayloush said. "Now, the number is closer to 100, 120 a month."

"No person, any walk of life, any religion, should ever be attacked, should ever feel afraid, should never be hurt," said Simon Wiesenthal Center CEO Jim Berk.

"In order to do that, we have to all agree in some common principles," he added. "We don't kill each other. We don't murder each other. We live in peace."

Ayloush said the root cause of the conflict is the occupation of Palestine.

"It's time to end this occupation so we don't have to have another Oct. 7 or Oct. 6th or 5th of 4th where innocent Palestinians or Israelis die," he said.

Ayloush said peace is possible, but not without that main issue being resolved.

"We need freedom, justice for the Palestinian people," Ayloush said. "Every people, Israelis, Palestinians, everybody in the world deserves that."

CAIR-LA plans to host vigils at mosques across Southern California on Oct. 7 to pray for peace.