Israel to pause Gaza fighting ahead of US hostage Edan Alexander's release by Hamas

ByDavid Brennan ABCNews logo
Monday, May 12, 2025 10:34AM
Hamas to release American hostage and New Jersey native Edan Alexander
Crystal Cranmore has the latest in Tenafly, NJ.

American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander -- held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 -- was set to be released Monday after successful negotiations between the U.S. and the Palestinian group.

Israeli security officials told ABC News there would be a temporary pause in combat, airstrikes and aerial reconnaissance in the area of Gaza where Alexander is to be released.

The pause will last until Alexander crosses into Israeli territory, officials said, which is expected to take less than 30 minutes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

