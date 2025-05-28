Israel United celebrates Israel's 77th Independence Day as humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Thousands gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Tuesday night to celebrate 77 years of Israel's existence.

These are fraught times when it comes to just about anything concerning Israel. This week will mark 600 days since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Fifty-eight hostages remain in captivity, and Israel's response to the attacks, which includes the leveling of Gaza, the displacement of millions of Palestinians, and the killing thousands of civilians - including children - that has sparked serious backlash that has led to some of the worst antisemitism seen in decades.

Last week, two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed while leaving an event at a Jewish museum.

"We're not going to stay silent," said Israel Bachar, the Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles. "We need to show support. We need to show resilience, and we need to make a statement that this kind of murder cannot happen in America in 2025."

The attack was seen by officials in Israel and the U.S. as the latest in a growing wave of antisemitism as Israel ramps up its offensive in the Gaza Strip, and as food security experts have warned that Gaza risks falling into famine unless Israel's blockade ends.

"There's a lot to worry about, but sometimes, you have to look at the historical perspective, and say, 'My goodness, look what we have,'" said Israeli American Council CEO Elan Carr. "Look at this vibrant, wonderful, free, beautiful democracy we have in Israel, and look at this wonderful, robust, free democracy we have here, and the alliance between our two countries. How lucky are we?'"

That alliance, however, has been strained at times.

On Tuesday, aid was finally allowed back into Gaza and it turned into utter chaos, many walking away empty handed.

"Last century, in World War I and World War II, it was our strategy to starve our enemies, not just to not provide food, but the interdict food," said Rep. Brad Sherman (D) of San Fernado Valley. "This century, we don't do that. Not only is it morally wrong, but it's terrible for their position around the world."

A small pro-Palestinian group briefly gathered outside the Dolby Theatre during Tuesday's event, but no major incidents were reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.