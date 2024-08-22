The 20-year-old was injured while practicing with his college team in Nebraska.

Former high school football star in Temecula paralyzed from neck down after practice injury

Jason Pugal, who was once a football standout at Great Oak High School in Temecula, was left paralyzed from the neck down after he was injured while practicing with his college team in Nebraska.

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- Jason Pugal was excited about the next chapter in his college football career after transferring from Palomar College in San Diego to Chadron State College in Nebraska.

The 20-year-old junior safety faces a long road to recovery following a devastating injury.

"He was at a practice, a scrimmage game, and he had a collision. He tackled a receiver and unfortunately, it caused a fracture in his neck," said Pugal's father, Mark Pugal.

Jason was told he had fractured his C-6 vertebra, causing instant paralysis.

"Our hearts are very heavy, and we're all trying to remain as hopeful and faithful as our son is, because he is quite a remarkable individual," said his father.

Jason is the oldest of five brothers and a former football standout at Great Oak High School in Temecula.

"Growing up playing youth football, you never get to play with your brother, but just being on the same team," said his brother Kyle Pugal. "In high school, being able to walk into the battlefield with your brothers is an experience that not many get to get. I loved my experience playing with Jason."

He says his older brother was a role model and remains so. Despite his career-ending injury, he says Jason is staying positive.

"I know that he is staying super strong, and he's actually still inspiring me through the words he is telling me, and how hopeful he is. He keeps affirming he is going to walk again, he's going to be on his feet," said Jason's father.

Following the neck and spinal injury, Jason was flown to Rapid City in South Dakota to undergo emergency surgery. At his side were his mother and former high school sweetheart, who is now his wife of one year.

"Since the surgery now, he has a little more range of motion in his underbody," said his father. "He still can't feel from his chest down but he can feel a lot more of his left hand and he can move a little in his left hand."

Now, the Pugal family needs to bring Jason home to begin the next phase of his rehabilitation. A GoFundMe will help defray the $28,000 to fly him back to California.

"We're just hoping and praying that we are able to get him over to San Diego or Southern California to where we can begin his road to rehab, and we can all be here to support him," said Mark Pugal.

Jason's injury likely ended his football career at Chadron State. Even so, the college says it will honor his football scholarship when he is able to return to campus.

Meanwhile, the family says their faith and community support is providing comfort as they navigate a new reality.

"Even though his body is broken, we are inspired his spirit is strong," said his father.

To donate to Pugal's GoFundMe, click here.