Trump supporters angry over Justice Department's Epstein memo

The Justice Department also does not plan to release any new documents in the matter, it said Monday.

President Donald Trump's MAGA base has erupted in outrage over the Justice Department and FBI's memo stating they found no evidence that notorious deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein kept a "client list," with many of the president's most loyal allies blasting the administration's leadership.

Some of Trump's most die-hard supporters have spent the past day blasting FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, both one-time MAGA-world darlings themselves, over the Epstein memo. However, the harshest backlash seems to be focused on Attorney General Pam Bondi, with many pro-Trump voices criticizing her over her mixed messaging regarding the Epstein files and multiple supporters calling for her to resign.

Bondi had previously promised the public release of scores of records associated with federal probes into Epstein, though in recent interviews she has claimed the delay was attributed to "tens of thousands" of videos within FBI's possession showing potential pornography of minors.

During a Fox News interview in February, Bondi suggested an alleged Epstein "client list" was sitting on her desk -- though no "client list" has been disclosed, and multiple sources have told ABC News that no such list has ever surfaced.

Asked about Bondi's comments about the list, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed Bondi wasn't referring to any "client list."

"She was saying the entirety of all of the paperwork, all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. That's what the attorney general was referring to," Leavitt said during the White House press briefing Monday.

On Tuesday, Bondi said she was referring to a file on Epstein.

"In February, I did an interview on Fox, and it's been getting a lot of attention because I said I was asked a question about the client list, and my response was, it's sitting on my desk to be reviewed, meaning the file along with the JFK, MLK files as well. That's what I meant by that," Bondi said during a Cabinet meeting.

When the question was first posed to Bondi, Trump interrupted, shutting down the question.

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking. We have Texas, we have this. We have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time? And do you feel like answering?" Trump said.

Bondi responded that she didn't mind answering.

In late February, Bondi handed out binders with Epstein case files to pro-Trump social media influencers at the White House -- files that ultimately contained little new information. As ABC News reported at the time, the move caught White House officials off guard and outraged some supporters of the president, who had been promised that more details would be made public.

Now, Trump supporters are voicing their frustrations with Bondi -- and others saying the Trump administration is involved in a cover-up.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has called for Bondi to resign. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon spoke at length about the memo on his popular "War Room" show on Monday, even questioning if the administration is as transparent as it claims it would be. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has accused the Trump administration of being part of a "cover-up" and at one point posted a video from his car where he broke down in tears talking about it.

Loomer isn't the only MAGA world voice calling for Bondi to resign. Pro-Trump influencers the Hodgetwins also called on Trump to fire Bondi -- and so did American conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler. Mike Cernovich, a past Pizzagate conspiracy pusher, posted that "No one is believing the Epstein coverup, @realDonaldTrump. This will be part of your legacy. There's still time to change it!"

Michael Flynn, who served in Trump's first administration and was pardoned by the president, called the Trump administration's memo "another brutal and stark example of the two different standards we appear to adhere to in the United States" in a social media post on Monday -- adding, "This has to change and quickly."

The response from MAGA influencers who feel betrayed by the Justice Department memo marks some of the most vocal backlash Trump's administration has faced from his own loyal supporters during his second term.

The Epstein files for years have been the subject of widespread speculation and conspiracy theories that the government was covering up information and a supposed "client list" to protect powerful businessmen and politicians.

Now, Trump's administration -- being led by some of the same MAGA voices such as Patel, who once pushed the idea of a cover-up -- is trying to explain that no such evidence exists.