Family of Redlands man killed by sheriff's deputy files $30M claim against San Bernardino County

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a Redlands man shot and killed by a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy has announced the filing of a $30 million claim against the county.

The shooting happened on December 16, 2024, near I-10 and California Street in Redlands.

Jefte Vargas Ramirez, 37, had been reported as a trespassing suspect and was later confronted by a deputy along the railroad tracks when the deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Cell phone video shows the suspect approaching the deputy with his arms outstretched. On the video, nine shots can be heard being fired by the deputy.

"You will clearly see this in the video," said attorney Dale Galipo at a news conference near the scene of the shooting Thursday. "His arms outstretched ... and starting to walk toward the deputy. The deputy starts firing. It's almost unbelievable to see."

Yoni Vargas was one of several family members who attended the news conference.

He said he's seen part of the video, but still can't bring himself to watch the moment his brother fell to the ground after being shot.

"It's still hard to talk about it; it hurts; it's been four months," said Vargas. "But it still hurts. Some of us can't even talk about it still, but we are doing our best to go through it. It's very tough, especially when you see that video and dissect it."

In a news release issued shortly after the deputy-involved shooting, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said at the time, Vargas Ramirez refused to comply and immediately became confrontational with the deputy.

"Vargas Ramirez armed himself with rocks in both hands, approached the deputy in an aggressive manner, and a lethal force encounter occurred."

The family's attorney said San Bernardino County has 45 days to respond to their claim.

After that, he indicated the family's intent to file a lawsuit in federal court.