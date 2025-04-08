LASD asking for public's help locating at-risk missing mother and child

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help locating an at-risk mother and child.

Jenna Muldrew, 26, and Ayden Muldrew, 2, were last seen Tuesday, April 1, shortly after 11 a.m. in the 21000 block of S Main Street in the city of Carson.

The sheriff's department said Jenna requires daily medication, and her family is concerned for their well-being.

Authorities said Jenna's 5 feet 5 inches tall with short black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and sweatpants. Ayden has black curly hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

If you would like to submit an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.