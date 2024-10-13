Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan open up about controversial new Trump film 'The Apprentice'

"The Apprentice" explores Trump's ascent to prominence in the '70s and '80s, long before his political career. It also highlights his connection with the notorious attorney Roy Cohn.

LOS ANGELES -- It's been quite the journey for director Ali Abbasi and his much-debated Donald Trump film "The Apprentice."

Since its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, after which the Trump campaign pledged legal action, "The Apprentice" has been hounded by controversy.

Its makers have had to fight to secure a theatrical release, which, in opening Thursday, comes just weeks ahead of the election.

"I still believe to this day ... he probably still thinks of Roy Cohn as being his most loyal and trusted friend in his mind, I believe that," said Sebastian Stan, who plays Trump.

"Succession" star Jeremy Strong plays Cohn.

"I didn't know, sort of, the extent to which he was a puppeteer and the extent of his influence, and the reach of his influence, on and through Donald Trump," said Strong. "It's frightening to learn that that's essentially Trump's teacher."

The actors know the film could be polarizing but Stan just hopes people will watch and trust their own instincts.

"I think all we can hope for is that we come out of something and have a conversation about it," he said.

Trump, who first met Cohn in 1973 and remained close friends until Cohn's death in 1986, has spoken about his admiration for him. "Roy was brutal, but he was a very loyal guy," Trump told author Tim O'Brien. "He brutalized for you." Politico's Michael Kruse in 2016 detailed the relationship, writing: "Cohn's philosophy shaped the real estate mogul's worldview and the belligerent public persona visible in Trump's presidential campaign."

"I think that it's necessary to look at the full picture so that we can be informed as a country about who we're going to choose to be our leaders," said Strong.

"There's a lot of fear right now," said Stan. "People are afraid to really speak on how they feel, and we can't be afraid, right? Not in this country."

"The Apprentice" is playing in theaters now.

