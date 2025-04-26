Jessica Kirson turns vulnerability into comedy gold in new Hulu special 

'Jessica Kirson: I'm the Man' is bold, raw, and ridiculously funny with her honest approach to identity, sexuality, and more.

LOS ANGELES -- Jessica Kirson is bold, raw and ridiculously funny.

The comedian has been making audiences laugh for over two decades and now is taking center stage in her new comedy special, "Jessica Kirson: I'm the Man."

Known for her animated expressions, fearless crowd work, and deeply personal material, Kirson has developed a devoted following by embracing uncomfortable topics- and turning it into laughter. "I think it's very important to be honest in your comedy," Kirson said in an interview with On the Red Carpet. "The more vulnerable and the more real I am about my own life, the more fans I get."

The special is described by Kirson as "fast-paced, unique, entertaining," and above all, "honest." She says the project is "important" because it offers both humor and heartfelt messages drawn from her own experiences. Everything from TikTok girls to her time at a trauma center.

"This special appeals to everybody," she said. "Men come to my shows without their girlfriends - it's very rare for a female stand-up comic, and I'm proud of that."

"Jessica Kirson: I'm the Man" is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.

