Next LAPD chief stands to make hefty pay hike over predecessor

The next chief of the Los Angeles Police Department could be making more than $500,000 in salary.

Next LAPD chief's salary expected to top $500K The next chief of the Los Angeles Police Department could be making more than $500,000 in salary.

Next LAPD chief's salary expected to top $500K The next chief of the Los Angeles Police Department could be making more than $500,000 in salary.

Next LAPD chief's salary expected to top $500K The next chief of the Los Angeles Police Department could be making more than $500,000 in salary.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles is considering a big boost in pay for the next police chief.

The Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday will consider a $507,509 annual salary for former county Sheriff Jim McDonnell, who is expected to serve as the next Los Angeles Police Department chief.

The proposed salary is more than the $350,000 McDonnell's predecessor, Michel Moore, made. Moore retired in February with Dominic Choi serving as interim chief since then.

If approved by the commission, the proposed salary would require a vote by City Council before it can be finalized.

McDonnell's proposed salary is also higher than Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, who has a salary of about $397,340, according to city and county records, and President Joe Biden, who earns $400,000 annually.

It would also be more than what commissioners of the New York Police Department make, which is about $243,000 annually. Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling earns $260,472 annually and Houston Police Department Chief Noe Diaz earns $315,000 annually.

The City Council's Public Safety Committee advanced McDonnell's nomination on a 4-1 vote Tuesday after discussing his plans for the department and his views on immigration, police discipline, pretextual stops, recruitment and low morale, among other topics.

According to a LAPD report, McDonnell's nomination may be considered by the City Council as soon as next Friday.

Last year, the City Council approved a new contract with the union representing the LAPD's rank-and-file officers with a package of raises and retention bonuses in a bid to increase its membership back to 9,500.

LAPD officials reported on Oct. 15 that recruitment challenges remain with the department's sworn personnel standing at 8,795, as of Oct. 15.

McDonnell wouldn't be the city's highest paid employee.

In May, the City Council confirmed longtime Pacific Gas and Electric executive Janisse Quiñones as the general manager of the Department of Water and Power, at an annual salary of $750,000.

Funding for Quiñones' salary comes directly from the DWP's revenues, and will not impact the city's general fund.

According to a representative from Bass' office, city officials backed the $750,000 salary in an effort to remain competitive with private and public agencies. Quiñones' salary is similar to rates at the Omaha Public Power District in Nebraska and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

