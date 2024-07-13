Homeless in Long Beach will get free food for their pets thanks to John Legend partnership

Singer John Legend, who co-founded the pet food brand Kismet, helped Long Beach open a new center to help the homeless feed their furry companions.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Singer John Legend helped unveil a new food pantry in Long Beach meant to help pets whose owners are experiencing homelessness.

The Long Beach multi-service center serves the homeless population in the city, providing medical services, employment assistance and more.

But there's a major need out there many may not realize: the pets also living on the streets.

The multi-service center will now offer free pet food to homeless people who have furry companions.

"We see a lot of people that have pets out there," said Paul Duncan, homeless services bureau manager. "It's a very important part of people's lives. We know that it provides a sense of well-being, it provides unconditional love. So being able to provide support for those pets is being able to provide support for the person that's attached to that pet as well."

The pantry is stocked with Kismet foods, a pet brand co-founded by John Legend.

"When we think about people who are experiencing homelessness, a lot of times they are thought of as a problem or as an eyesore or something that is a blight on the city," the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter said. "But they're human beings and they need love, they need care and they need all the help we can afford to give them. And one of the things that helps them so much is having their little fur friends.

Also contributing is Dr. Kwane Stewart, founder of Project Street Vet. He's a veterinarian from San Diego who helps provide free care to pets living on LA's Skid Row and other areas around the region.

"We wanted to create the best dog food on the market and then also provide welfare for some of the neediest pets out there," Stewart said.