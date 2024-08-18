Gascón to announce charges in killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- As the suspects in the shooting death of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor await formal charges Monday, Wactor's friends and family will hold a morning news conference to demand that District Attorney George Gascón pursue stiff penalties against the accused killers -- and that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass crack down on "the escalating violent thefts that are terrorizing our neighborhoods."

"The family and community are calling for the city to take the strongest possible action against these violent crimes and to implement measures that will curb the alarming rise in violent crime thefts across Los Angeles," a Friday statement from the #JusticeForJohnny group said. "The tragic death of Johnny Wactor ... has sent shockwaves through Los Angeles, highlighting the urgent need to address the rising tide of violent crime in our city.

"While the Los Angeles Police Department's recent arrest of the four suspects connected to Wactor's murder is a step towards justice, it is not enough. Mayor Karen Bass must take immediate and decisive action to combat the escalating violent thefts that are terrorizing our neighborhoods."

Gascón will announce criminal charges in the case at 3 p.m. Monday, in a news conference that will also be attended by Interim LAPD Chief Dominic Choi.

The earlier 9 a.m. news conference is scheduled to take place outside L.A.'s Criminal Courts Building. Actor Micah Parker, a friend of Wactor and an organizer of the #JusticeForJohnny group, will be among the speakers. Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, will not attend, but comments from her will be read, the group said.

Gascón, who is running for reelection in November against former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman, has been criticized during his first term for policies seen by some as soft on crime, including his refusal to seek sentencing enhancements for things such as using a gun, belonging to a gang or committing a second or third strike.

Since taking office, Gascón has given some ground on his original stance against sentencing enhancements, and Parker told City News Service that #JusticeForJohnny would be pushing for any applicable sentencing enhancements in Wactor's killing.

The news conference comes four days after a series of early-morning raids by Los Angeles police, in which four people were arrested in connection with the killing of Wactor, 37. The actor was shot and killed after encountering a crew trying to steal the catalytic converter from his parked car in downtown L.A. on May 25.

Robert Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park; Sergio Estrada, 18; and Leonel Gutierrez, 18, who were listed only as Los Angeles County residents, were all booked on suspicion of murder. Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to the killing.

Jail records show Barceleau, Gutierrez and Olano all being held in lieu of $2 million bail. There was no record of Estrada in the jail system.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released photos of the suspects and vehicle connected to the killing of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in downtown Los Angeles.

Parker told reporters outside LAPD headquarters Thursday that officers called Wactor's mother that day and informed her that multiple arrests had been made.

The Los Angeles Times, citing an affidavit in support of a search warrant, reported that police targeted Barceleau, Estrada and Gutierrez because their fingerprints were found on a floor jack they allegedly used while trying to steal Wactor's catalytic converter. Olano's role in the case remained unclear.

Television news footage showed officers serving a warrant Thursday morning in the area of 62nd Street and Wilton Place in South Los Angeles. The Times reported that the probe was targeting a specific street gang tied to catalytic converter thefts.

Neighbors told reporters that officers had distributed informational flyers in the neighborhood about the Wactor investigation in hopes of generating tips. One neighbor told KTLA5 the people at the home targeted by police Thursday have long been problematic for the neighborhood, even stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked on that street.

Wactor was shot around 3:30 a.m. May 25 while walking with a co-worker toward his parked car near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard after finishing his bartending shift at the nearby Level 8 bar/restaurant.

Police said the pair encountered a crew of people trying steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's car, and that one of them shot Wactor as he approached.

The suspects had Wactor's vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter, police said, adding that Wactor was shot by one of the individuals without provocation.

Last Tuesday, relatives and friends of Wactor gathered at City Hall to call for anyone with information about his death to come forward.

"Grief is my constant companion," Scarlett Wactor said. "He promised me he'd be here with me today. I can't wish him happy birthday on August 31st. He would have been 38. I can't ask if he's coming home for Christmas. I can't ask how his day went, if he's gonna climb. I don't get any of those things anymore because of what these people did."

Following news of the arrests Thursday, Bass issued a statement saying, "I want to thank LAPD for their partnership and hard work on this case and for their continued efforts to keep Angelenos safe and to bring justice to victims of violence. Now, we must ensure that those who are responsible for this brazen and heinous act are held fully accountable."

The LAPD had released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to have killed Wactor, along with images of an allegedly stolen vehicle the suspects were believed to have escaped in.

Police said the suspects drove away from the scene in a stolen 2018 black, four-door Infiniti Q50 with tan-colored interior. The suspects, all wearing dark clothing, allegedly drove away northbound on Hope Street. One of the suspects had a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek, police said.

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."

ABC News contributed to this report.