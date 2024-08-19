Family of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor demands Gascón pursue max penalties in killing

Hours before L.A. County DA George Gascón is set to announce formal charges against the suspects in "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor's killing, friends, family and supporters gathered to demand maximum penalties against the suspects.

Hours before L.A. County DA George Gascón is set to announce formal charges against the suspects in "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor's killing, friends, family and supporters gathered to demand maximum penalties against the suspects.

Hours before L.A. County DA George Gascón is set to announce formal charges against the suspects in "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor's killing, friends, family and supporters gathered to demand maximum penalties against the suspects.

Hours before L.A. County DA George Gascón is set to announce formal charges against the suspects in "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor's killing, friends, family and supporters gathered to demand maximum penalties against the suspects.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In just a few hours, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is expected to announce charges against the four men arrested in connection with the murder of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

Friends, family and supporters of the 37-year-old actor gathered in downtown L.A. Monday morning giving an emotional plea for the DA to pursue harsher penalties for the suspects.

Comments were read from Wactor's mother that said in part:

"As a family, we anxiously await the charges of the strongest in asking to invoke all the Marcy's Law enhancements or for them to be tried in federal court, this is far from over. We're asking for all to continue to pray for the harshest penalties for these murders."

Retired LAPD Detective Moses Castillo also spoke and Wactor's close friend Micah Parker said a few words. They're asking for maximum penalties as well, including enhancements on prior convictions.

"Johnny does not have the opportunity to breathe air on this earth ever again," said Parker. "I don't think it's right that these suspects whoever killed Johnny ever get to breathe air as free men ever again. That's justice in our eyes and we ask that George Gascón serve justice and do his job."

"We are sick and tired of being sick and tired and we want these suspects to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Castillo.

The group "Justice for Johnny" also wants the city to take the strongest possible action against the suspects involved. Supporters are also calling for federal charges to be filed.

Three 18-year-olds were arrested after police served a search warrant. A 22-year-old suspect has also been accused of being an accessory to the crime.

Wactor was shot and killed on May 25 after he caught thieves trying to steal his catalytic converter in downtown L.A.

"Someone needs to pay for that, and they need to pay dearly," Parker said.

Bail has been set at $2 million for each of the suspects. Gascón is expected to announce formal charges at 3 p.m. Monday.