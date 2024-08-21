Men charged in Johnny Wactor's murder also suspected in series of SoCal burglaries

Two suspects, both 18 years old, have been charged with murder in the killing of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The suspects charged in the murder of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor are also suspected in a series of burglaries across Southern California.

The new details emerged during a Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Tuesday as authorities discussed a search warrant that led to the arrests earlier this month.

During that search, Interim LAPD Chief Dominic Choi said the department's organized retail task force and Central Bureau Homicide Division found evidence related to a series of pharmacy and clothing store thefts.

That evidence is linked to multiple thefts in the cities of Lennox, Beverly Hills, Rialto and Ontario, but Choi did not provide any additional information.

Two of the four suspects arrested in Wactor's killing in downtown L.A. earlier this year have been charged with murder.

Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, both 18, were each charged Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, District Attorney George Gascón said

Barceleau, of Huntington Park, who was charged with murder, including a special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of an attempted robbery, which could lead to a potential life-without-parole prison term. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both with allegations he was armed with a firearm.

Estrada was also charged with murder, but without the special circumstance allegation. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, along with gun allegations.

The mother of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor is speaking out after two of the four suspects arrested were charged with murder.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was charged with attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement, both with gun allegations.

The fourth suspect in the case, Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the killing, along with receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wactor was shot and killed when he interrupted three thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car on May 25. Police said the 37-year-old had left work at a downtown L.A. rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw three men who had hoisted his car. Police said one of them fired at him without provocation and killed him.

Los Angeles police say the defendants are affiliated with the gang, Florencia 13, and have lengthy criminal records.

Barceleau was being held without bail, and Estrada on just over $2 million bail, according to the DA's office.

City News Service contributed to this report.