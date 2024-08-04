LAPD releases images of suspects, vehicle in killing of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday released photos of the suspects and vehicle connected to the killing of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in downtown Los Angeles.

Wactor was fatally shot back in May after he approached three men who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car, authorities said. No arrests have been made since then.

Wactor was leaving work downtown when he encountered three men at his car. He thought he was being towed.

The LAPD released images in an attempt to get the public's help to identify the suspects involved. The newly released images show a black 2018 Infiniti Q50 sedan, which police said was stolen.

Since then, little has been known about the three suspects. The suspect who police say shot Wactor in the chest is described as having a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek.

Anybody with information is urged to contact detectives at (213) 996-4143 and (213) 996-4173.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.