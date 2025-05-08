Join the Brain Tumor Walk in Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The National Brain Tumor Society will be hosting its annual 5K walk in an effort to raise awareness and conquer brain tumors in Griffith Park, Crystal Springs. This event will take place on Saturday, May 10, 8 a.m.

Join over a thousand local volunteers, survivors, and medical researchers to walk for a critical cause that is impacting more than 90,000 individuals in the U.S. This walk is the epitome of strength of the brain tumor society and honors those who have fought, or who are currently battling the diagnosis.

This family-friendly event is expected to raise more than $150,000 towards the foundation in efforts to cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and caregivers.

Brain tumors are the leading cause of cancer-related death in children 19-years-old and younger, accounting for three out of every 10 cancer deaths. A brain tumor can have life-altering psychological, cognitive, behavioral, and physical effects. There are no prevention or early detection methods, available treatments, or cures at the moment.

For more information or if you would like to attend this event, register here